JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A robbery suspect will stand trial in Cambria County court, accused of leading Johnstown police on a high-speed 11-mile chase last month before crashing his vehicle, climbing out and trying to run away, authorities said.
Hakiem Naeguan Freeman, 31, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Wednesday before District Judge Kevin Price, of Johnstown.
According to a complaint affidavit, city police said on Nov. 27 that Freeman was driving a silver Chevrolet Monte Carlo and may have been involved in a shots-fired incident in the Solomon Homes area.
When police attempted a traffic stop on Widman Street, Freeman allegedly drove away – with a female passenger in the vehicle. Freeman almost collided with two vehicles on the Johnstown Expressway, police said.
The vehicle allegedly turned onto Lincoln Street, made a right turn onto Franklin Street, a right turn onto Haynes Street, and a left turn onto Menoher Boulevard, the affidavit said.
During the chase, the passenger said, “What are you doing? Please stop,” according to police.
Freeman allegedly sped away at 90 mph, almost crashing into other vehicles, including a police cruiser.
West Hills Regional police joined the chase until the Chevrolet crashed at Menoher Boulevard and North Fork Road, after which Freeman climbed out of the vehicle and then led police on a foot chase before being caught, police said.
Freeman allegedly ran multiple stop signs and then damaged a fence when he crashed, the affidavit said.
Freeman allegedly told police that he did not stop because he had arrest warrants out of Dauphin County. Records show Freeman is wanted in Susquehanna Township, Dauphin County, for robbery and aggravated assault.
Police documents showed he has an address in Huntingdon County.
Johnstown police charged Freeman with fleeing, unlawful restraint, false imprisonment, criminal mischief and multiple traffic violations. He is being held in Cambria County Prison in Ebensburg on $150,000 percentage bond.
