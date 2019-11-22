A Roaring Spring police officer has been cleared of wrong doing in the the July shooting death of a man who was on methamphetamine when he pulled a gun on the officer, Blair County District Attorney Richard A. Consiglio said.
Todd Eric Messner, 49, of Three Springs, was shot and killed on July 26 when he pulled a gun on officer Lance Morris. The officer was responding to a man acting strangely, when Messner refused police commands before turning his fully loaded firearm on Morris, Consiglio said in a statement.
'"I am satisfied that the use of deadly force by Officer Lance Morris on Todd Eric Messner was legally justified and warrants no criminal prosecution," Consiglio said.
A toxicology report showed that Messner had a level of methamphetamine in this blood which can cause violent, erratic behavior and hallucinations, he said.
