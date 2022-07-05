JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A contractor will resume work on Thursday to complete the Geistown roundabout project, PennDOT said, and the work will mean delays for traffic.
Swank Construction Co., of New Kensington, will begin milling, paving and signal upgrades in the next phase of the project that realigned Scalp Avenue and Bedford Street to intersect with Belmont Street in Geistown Borough.
PennDOT officials said milling will begin Thursday at Bedford Street and Scalp Avenue and proceed from there.
Traffic signal upgrades will continue between Penrod Street and Bel Air Plaza along Scalp Avenue, Bedford Street and Belmont Street, PennDOT said.
“Traffic will be controlled by flaggers and delays are likely while these operations take place,” department officials wrote, saying that 15-minute delays are possible.
Work on the $7.8 million project, designed to improve safety in the corridor, is expected to be completed by mid-November.
