Roadwork is scheduled to begin in March along Million Dollar Highway and Blacks Hill Road in Jenner Township, Jennerstown Borough and Boswell Borough, Somerset County, according to PennDOT.
Beginning the week of March 16, flaggers will direct traffic during daylight hours while drainage work is carried out. When the drainage work is complete, the road surface will be milled and repaved, and guard rails will be upgraded.
The prime contractor for the $1.6 million project is Grannas Bros. Stone and Asphalt Co., of Hollidaysburg. All work on the project is expected to be completed by early June.
