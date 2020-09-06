Milling and resurfacing work is scheduled to begin Tuesday on Solomon Run Road, Truman Boulevard and Fulmer Road in Richland and Conemaugh townships, Cambria County, PennDOT has announced.
Workers from prime contractor Quaker Sales Corp., of Johns-town, will begin working Tuesday on the north end of Truman Boulevard, near Franklin Borough, and continue in the direction of Frankstown Road. They also will begin milling on Solomon Run Road and Fulmer Road.
The work is expected to take about two weeks to complete.
Flaggers will direct traffic in the project area while work is ongoing.
