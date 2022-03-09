A Hollidaysburg company was awarded work to upgrade a 10-mile stretch of road that links four northeastern Cambria County townships.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced that Grannas Brothers Stone & Asphalt Inc. will begin pavement preservation work on Monday on Route 1021 (Glendale Lake Road/Beaver Valley Road) between Route 36 and Route 53.
The project covers roadways in Chest, Clearfield, Reade and White townships and will cost $8.8 million, PennDOT said.
Flagging operations will be conducted.
The work will start at the road’s Route 53 intersection and proceed toward Patton, PennDOT said in a release to media. The project is set for an October completion date.
