“Road Trip,” a recital by Out of His Mind Dance, will be shown at 8 p.m. Thursday at the Silver Drive-In, 1664 Scalp Ave., Richland Township.
Admission is $10 per car.
A few showers early with scattered thunderstorms arriving for the afternoon. High 81F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%..
Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, with mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: September 10, 2020 @ 4:23 am
