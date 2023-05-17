JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Napoleon Street/state Route 403 between Market and Walnut streets in downtown Johnstown is scheduled to be closed to vehicle traffic from 6 a.m. May 31 until 4 p.m. June 2 for Showcase for Commerce.

An emergency lane will remain open. The street will be accessible to pedestrians.

Outdoor exhibits are displayed on Napoleon Street between 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial and the Frank J. Pasquerilla Conference Center, so the road is closed for safety reasons.

Contact the Cambria Regional Chamber of Commerce at 814-536-5107 for more information.

Dave Sutor is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at (814) 532-5056. Follow him on Twitter @Dave_Sutor.

