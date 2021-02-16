Laurel Summit Road in Jenner Township remained closed to traffic Tuesday due to fallen trees and wires downed by an overnight ice storm, 911 officials in Somerset County said.
The incident blocked access to Laurel Mountain, forcing operators to close the ski resort Tuesday.
"Due to downed trees and no access to the resort, Laurel Mountain is closed today, Tuesday, February 16. If you are a Laurel Mountain Passholder or have a ski ticket for today, you may use it at Seven Springs Mountain Resort," officials with Seven Springs Mountain Resort wrote on the destination's website Tuesday.
Laurel Mountain is operated by Seven Springs.
Trees and wires were reported down at 10:47 p.m. Monday while a northbound storm was moving through the region.
As many as 20 customers were without power as of 10 a.m., according to Penelec's outage map. But crews were working to restore electricity, the company indicated.
