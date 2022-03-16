JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Part of Virginia Avenue in Lower Yoder Township was closed to buses and other large vehicles on Wednesday after a 25-foot-long section of the street’s berm collapsed in a landslide overnight.
Township officials placed traffic barriers, cones and caution tape around the landslide, which washed out sections of asphalt, steel, concrete wall and what appeared to be several tons of earth.
The steel guardrail was left floating along the roadside on Wednesday above the site of the collapse, just outside the Cambria City section of Johnstown.
“We’re concerned about it, too,” Lower Yoder Supervisor Al Grandinetti said.
Efforts are underway to identify the cause behind the problem and determine the next step, he said. But at the moment, safety is the top concern.
Cambria County Transit Authority and McIlwain School Bus Lines, Greater Johnstown School District’s transportation provider, run buses through the neighborhood where the collapse occurred. Both have been alerted of the situation. For now, the road is closed to vehicles that size, Grandinetti said.
Lower Yoder’s engineer, The EADS Group, is going to study the slide itself.
Virginia Avenue was split through by a wall in 1922, perhaps through an Army Corps of Engineers project, but Grandinetti said the township isn’t certain if the issue occurred on township property. The collapse occurred on the opposite side of the street, between two homes.
“All of those questions ... how bad is it? We don’t know yet,” Grandinetti said, “but sometimes, you got to take a deep breath, step back and deal with it one step at a time. We have to make sure we do things correctly.”
