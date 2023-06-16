A blessing of the Conemaugh River will be held June 25 at St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church, 427 First St., East Conemaugh.
Divine Liturgy will begin at 9 a.m. with the blessing service to follow at 10:20 a.m.
The procession will form and move along First Street, then along Main Street to the Conemaugh River site, where the blessing service will take place.
The blessing of the river has been an annual event for more than 40 years.
The public is invited to attend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.