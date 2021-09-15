A group that was formed in 1991 to help help revive the industry-damaged Stonycreek and Conemaugh rivers will celebrate 30 years of progress Sept. 29.
Members are inviting the public to join them as they tour some of the water treatment systems that have made their success sustainable.
Members of the Stonycreek-Conemaugh River Improvement Project plan to tour Oven Run’s passive acid mine drainage treatment systems on a bus tour with like-minded partners and area residents, who can register online to join the tour.
Oven Run’s separate treatment sites has discharges along various points of the tributary that feeds and would otherwise severely pollute the Stonycreek River.
Partners in the project, including the Somerset Conservation District, have spent years working to upgrade the sites, which have been in need of updates to function as intended.
“Take a tour with us to see how these systems work, what work has been completed and what still needs to be done to keep these systems functioning properly,” organizers wrote in a release to media.
The group plans to gather afterward for free snacks and a cash bar at the Crow’s Nest, 510 Tire Hill Road, Johnstown 15905.
The tour is free, but you must register through the following link by Wednesday: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/scrips- 30th-anniversary-oven-run-tour-green-drinks-tickets-165418817135.
David Hurst is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @TDDavidHurst.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.