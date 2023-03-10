Fiona Knoster’s “Rise and Share” event at the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown on Thursday will not only put a spotlight on substance abuse disorder, but also recognize that recovery is possible.
“Recovery is still a thing,” she said. “It can still be possible and unhealthy habits do not have to keep continuing.”
Knoster began organizing “Rise and Share: The Message of Recovery Through Art” after being accepted into the Stop the Addiction Fatality Epidemic (SAFE) Project’s collegiate recovery leadership academy.
The Bedford County native said one of the group’s main goals is to hold awareness and impact events.
While considering her approach, Knoster considered how art can have a healing affect for those in recovery, and with her background in the field, specifically theater, she wanted to tie the two together.
Thursday’s event will take place from 5:30 to 8 p.m. in the Cambria Room on the first floor of the Student Union and include “an evening of sharing the hope-filled message of recovery through art.”
During “Rise and Share,” Miss Pennsylvania Alysa Bainbridge will present her message on self-care and fight to end the stigma surrounding addiction.
Knoster noted that there’s a lot of shame around discussing these topics openly.
In addition to Miss Pennsylvania, UPJ alumna Kaitlyn Poad will discuss the role of arts in her recovery advocacy journey. The college’s student-led Black Action Society, dance ensemble and theater club will be participating.
“I just thought I really wanted students to come and hear about this, and the best way to do that is to get them involved,” Knoster said.
She added that every student group that’s participating was “over the moon about the event and so thrilled to be a part of it.”
Knoster said there were a lot of moving parts in planning the event, but that Melissa Jacobs, co-facilitator of Parents of Addicted Loved Ones in Bedford, has been a great help.
“I think it’s going to be a huge asset to UPJ and the surrounding community,” Jacobs said.
She’s worked in the substance abuse and recovery field since 2016 and is a certified family recovery specialist, and her group is one of the sponsors for the event.
Jacobs said there’s room for conversations to take place about substance abuse and that she’s proud of Knoster for facilitating that.
“It’s been truly my pleasure to come alongside her and help her,” she said.
Knoster said her goal with the Rise and Share gathering is to get both students and community members to understand that there is hope and recovery is possible.
Joshua Byers is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @Journo_Josh.
