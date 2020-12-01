S. William “Bill” Riggs, an executive who helped lead one of Somerset County’s most prominent businesses, died suddenly on Friday, his family said.
Riggs, 69, since 2006 had been co-owner with his brother Dan of Riggs Industries, which employs several hundred people, and has divisions engaged in a variety of industries, including manufacturing of mining equipment and “specialty transportation solutions,” construction, custom welding and fabrication, and distribution of industrial, agricultural and truck equipment.
He also was the president of Somerset Welding & Steel, a subsidiary of Riggs Industries that primarily does business as J&J Truck Bodies & Trailers and J&J Truck Equipment. He’s credited by company officials with building the J&J name into a global brand.
“His mission as a businessman was to be a globally recognized manufacturer of heavy truck equipment,” said Michael Riggs, Bill Riggs’ son and senior vice president at J&J.
“My grandfather and my dad and my uncle, Dan Riggs, built a successful business over the past 60 years with the help of a bunch of good people – good employees.”
Dan Yunetz, president of Riggs Industries, said Bill Riggs’ death came as a shock and that he is “very sadly missed” at the business.
Michael Riggs recalled his father as an avid world traveler who, in his early 60s, once spent three days crossing the deserts of Mongolia, camping in yurts at night as temperatures dropped to 20 below zero, to make a sale of trucks for use in bauxite mines there: “That’s just the kind of guy that he was,” he said, “that he would travel that far around the world to check out this opportunity.”
“Bill was focused on selling to north Africa, the Middle East, Russia, anywhere in the world,” Yunetz said.
“To him, if he could place these things on every continent – and I believe he did, other than the South Pole – that, to him, was spreading the brand, the name, and he truly believed in his product.
“It was nothing for Bill to call and say, ‘Hey, I’m working on a deal that’s going to go to, potentially, Saudi Arabia.’ Or it was going to go to somewhere in north Africa or Europe. It was constant. He would go over to Egypt, or he would go to Germany, and try to figure out how he could place product there, and at times he was successful. … Being in Somerset, you have more of an East Coast perspective, but Bill was worldwide.”
Yunetz called Riggs a “visionary” and said he could think “years ahead,” adding that he had been very interested in the emergence of electric cars and in the possibility of building electric trucks. Michael Riggs said that his father, “always a pretty innovative guy,” had led J&J’s effort to become one of the first companies to introduce corrosion-resistant, lightweight aluminum truck bodies to the market.
The younger Riggs noted that his father’s legacy includes “his gift for serving other people” as well as his business activities.
Bill Riggs and his wife Mary Ann made many mission trips to Haiti over the years and funded the installation of wells throughout that country. Closer to home, he volunteered for hospices and ministered to prisoners in Somerset County.
“He and my mom both were very generous with their time,” he said. “He was just always a very giving and generous person. His work with the churches – that was truly who Bill was. He was a good businessman, but he and my mom both have servant hearts.”
“They were very paternal with the workforce, and you don’t see that always,” said Yunetz, referring to both Bill Riggs and his brother.
“It went past making sure everybody that worked for him was taken care off. If he had somebody leave, it would always be two months to three months, and he would call me and say, ‘Hey, Dan, do you know how they’re doing? Do you think we should try to see if they need our help to come back, if it’s not working out for them?’
“He was always extremely concerned with everybody’s well-being, and that’s something you don’t see a whole lot in the world today. He was very concerned with growing the business, and you go, ‘OK, it’s sales, you want to get bigger,’ but I think a big motivation for him was to hire and retain more people.”
His hobbies included flying, fishing at Quemahoning Reservoir and singing; he was an active member and song leader at Somerset Church of Christ, where private services will be held on Wednesday. He had recently picked up baking as a hobby as he began stepping back from the day-to-day operations of his business. Yunetz called him an “onion with a lot of layers.”
“He liked to bake, and he was starting to get pretty good at it, and he was very proud of that,” said Yunetz.
“Many people didn’t see the other sides of him. You see the owner of a business, the guy intent on building a business, keeping people hired, but there he was with his apron a lot of days, baking a pie that he was very, very proud of.”
Riggs’ death was not related to COVID-19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.