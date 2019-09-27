State Rep. Jim Rigby, R-Ferndale, will host a shredding event from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday in the parking lot of Greater Johnstown High School, 222 Central Ave., Johnstown.
Items that can be shredded include credit card statements or applications, bank statements, canceled checks, old income tax information, insurance and medical records, and other materials with identifying personal information like Social Security, credit card or bank account numbers.
Phonebooks, newspapers and bound books cannot be accepted.
There is a five-box limit of paperwork to be shredded per household.
