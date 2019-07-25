State Rep. Jim Rigby, R-Ferndale, will host an American flag disposal ceremony at 11 a.m. Saturday at his Sidman district office, 125 Mary Drive, Suite B.
Rigby’s office will put on an educational ceremony about how to properly destroy worn flags. Attendees will also learn about the history and symbolism of the American flag, as well as how to dispose of one correctly.
“According to the United States Flag Code, a tattered flag should be taken down and replaced. Many people don’t know how to properly dispose of them, and so they continue to let tattered flags fly,” Rigby said. “This ceremony gives them an opportunity to discard their flags in a dignified way and to learn how to do so themselves in the future.”
Members of Boy Scout Troop #2025, as well as members of the St. Michael American Legion, will be on hand to help facilitate the event. A live webstream of the ceremony will be available at www.Facebook.com/RepJimRigby.
