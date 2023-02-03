CRESSON, Pa. – State Rep. Jim Rigby, R-Ferndale, is opening a new district office on Monday at 7447 Admiral Peary Highway in Cresson.
The new location will be open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and residents of the representative’s 71st Legislative District are invited to visit on opening day.
Rigby said that the realignment of his district required changes in office locations and that one or two more offices may be opened soon to best serve his constituents.
Any questions and concerns can be directed to the representative’s office by calling 814-536-9818.
