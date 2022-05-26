JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – State Rep. Jim Rigby, R-Ferndale, has authored a bill aimed at helping Ukrainians by making it easier for municipalities to donate first responder equipment.
“While the legislation as written takes into account a broad scope of donations,” he said in a release, “my intent is to allow municipalities to gift gently-used police and fire equipment to their Ukrainian counterparts. House Bill 2599 simply makes it easier for them to lend a long-distance hand to their brothers who can really use it.”
The legislation – the Municipal Surplus Property Disposition Act – will allow donations to be made to Ukraine without being surcharge or necessitating declaration of financial loss.
It was passed unanimously Wednesday by the state House Local Government Committee and would apply retroactively to Feb. 24, but expire at the end of the year.
“We’re looking for ways to stand up and support Ukraine in its war with Russia,” Rigby said. “As a former police chief and volunteer firefighter, I saw an opportunity to help someone I can relate to who is a great distance from me while also giving our local municipalities a chance to do likewise.”
