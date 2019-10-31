Low-income families who need help paying their home heating bills can apply starting Friday for cash grants through the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, state Rep. Jim Rigby, R-Ferndale, reminded his 71st District constituents Thursday morning.
LIHEAP grants can be applied for online through the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services website, www.dhs.pa.gov, or in person at the Cambria County Assistance Office, which is located in the Central Park Complex, 110 Franklin St., Johnstown, Rigby said in a press release. In addition, paper applications can be downloaded from the DHS website, printed, filled out and returned to the county assistance office.
Crisis grants are also available for households that are in immediate danger of being without heat.
Rigby said his district office staffers are available to answer constituents’ questions. His Johnstown district office is located at 1340 Franklin St. in the city’s Roxbury section. It is open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and can be reached by phone at 814-536-9818.
His satellite office in Sidman is located at 125 Mary Drive, is open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays and can be reached by phone at
814-487-4041.
“There are people who think they have to make a choice between heating their home and buying food or much-needed medications,” Rigby said.
“Thanks to LIHEAP, it doesn’t necessarily have to be that way.”
According to the state Department of Human Services website, LIHEAP cash grants take the form of one-time payments sent directly to utility companies or fuel providers to be credited on grant recipients’ bills. The grants range from $200 to $1,000, depending on household size, income level and fuel type.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.