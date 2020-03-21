State Rep. Jim Rigby (R-Ferndale) is temporarily closing his district offices to in-person visitors beginning Monday in an effort to slow the potential spread of the COVID-19 virus that has become a pandemic across the state and country.
“After discussions with my staff, we decided to err on the side of safety and temporarily restrict foot traffic while leaving the office open to conduct state government business by telephone and email,” Rigby said.
Rigby is also temporarily closing his Sidman office at 125 Mary Drive, and not allowing in-person visits to his Harrisburg office in accordance with Gov. Tom Wolf’s order to close the state Capitol complex to all visitors and tour groups. Access is restricted to individuals with a valid employee badge.
“Residents of the 71st District are welcome to call the Johnstown office at 814-536-9818 or email me at Jrigby@pahousegop.com,” added Rigby. “We’re still here working for you."
