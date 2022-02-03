JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – State Rep. Jim Rigby, R-Ferndale, expects that if the 71st Legislative District is redrawn the way he anticipates, it will lose the City of Johnstown – with a population of more than 18,000 people – and bring on several smaller boroughs and townships.
No legislative map for the 2022 election has been finalized.
But a proposal from the five-member Legislative Reapportionment Commission would put 34 municipalities into the 71st, almost double the current number.
And those types of smaller, less-populated communities would fit right in line with the type of legislative work Rigby did during his previous days on Ferndale Borough Council, he said.
Rigby, a second-term state representative, discussed that connection on Thursday when he announced his re-election campaign at the Cambria County Republican Party headquarters in Richland Township.
“I came from a smaller municipality where that was my background, that’s what I knew, so if Lorain Borough or Dale Borough had a problem, I could relate,” Rigby said. “I’m able to go back to that, I think, a lot more. I can parallel, saying ‘This is what we were able to do. This is who we reached out to. This is where we went.’ ”
The proposal, which Rigby has a “gut feeling” will be approved, would make the 71st a much more rural district.
“I am involved with ag because I do have a small section of it up in my Adams (Township) area,” Rigby said. “So I’m going to certainly have to educate myself a lot more.
"But I’ve always stood by the farmers. I’ve always stood by agriculture. They let me know when they need a vote, and I’ve always been there for them. And I’ll continue to do that.”
Rigby serves on the Government Oversight, Judiciary, Liquor Control, Local Government, and Veterans Affairs & Emergency Preparedness committees.
He has been involved in numerous projects throughout the district, including working to get a Keystone Opportunity Zone reserved specifically for Cambria County, which creates areas where local and county governments can provide tax incentives to businesses that use the land.
Over the next year, he plans to keep working on issues in the current 71st, including Johnstown, while also learning about projects in areas that could be brought into the new district.
