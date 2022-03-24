JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Medical facilities in Cambria County will receive nearly $2 million in funding from the state, according to a release from the office of state Rep. Jim Rigby, R-Ferndale.
“Act 2 of 2022, formerly House Bill 253, helps with retention and recruitment of nurses and frontline employees by recognizing the men and women who don’t have the option of working remotely,” Rigby said. “It also faces the fact that the fight is not over, and our medical facilities need help filling existing nursing vacancies while also recognizing staff that has hung in there through it all.”
The $1,716,233 will be split among Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown, which will receive $1,465,449; Conemaugh Miners Medical Center in Hastings, $180,692; and Mental Health Resources of Central PA in Ebensburg, $70,092. It’s meant to be used to address staffing shortages and is part of a total of $210 million spread across health care facilities in the state.
The act will also establish a task force that will address the opioid epidemic and its impact on children.
