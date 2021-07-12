Since getting on board with Phat Scooters in early 2018, Derrick Mains has helped the Arizona company grow into an electric scooter-maker to the stars.
Now the 1991 Greater Johnstown graduate and some of his colleagues are getting a turn in the spotlight.
A reality series chronicling the “fat tire” scooter company’s ride to success will feature two Johnstown-area natives – Mains, Phat Scooter’s president and chief operating officer, and Adam Mihalko, design engineer. The six-episode series, “Riding Phat,” debuts Thursday on the streaming platform Crackle.
Along the way, the company custom-builds its bikes for A-list companies, major league rosters and retired pros such as former NBA All-Star Dominique Wilkins and NASCAR’s Michael Waltrip, Mains said.
Phat Scooters was formed after company co-founder Peter Johnson’s friend bought a Chinese e-scooter to his picnic, Mains said. It became a neighborhood hit.
“But it was basically just a toy. There was no quality to it,” Mains said.
A former U.S. Olympic Team swimmer in Sydney, Johnson teamed up with two friends, Dan Hankins and Beau Ralphs. Johnson and Ralphs both had manufacturing experience and quickly got to work on building a better bike, he said. Before long, they were selling the bikes to friends in the sports field, and “word of mouth” took over from there, Mains said.
“Kyler Murray and Russell Wilson bought them for all of the guys on their offensive lines,” he said, mentioning the quarterbacks for the NFL’s Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks, respectively. “A lot of the guys on the Phoenix Coyotes got them. Of all of the scooters we’ve sold, 15 to 20% of them have gone to celebrities and pro athletes.”
Country star Blake Shelton also has a set of their wheels.
ESPN noted the trend in late 2020 after noticing the increasing number of golfers – and their caddies – using them as single-rider carts on courses.
Rolling along
Phat Scooters’s first 250 bikes sold before they arrived at their 2,000-square-foot warehouse in 2017, Mains said. Within three months, they expanded to a 14,000-square-foot space, then outgrew that, he said.
Today, they operate inside a 45,000-square-foot facility in Phoenix.
“We were doing really well the first couple years,” Mains said, “but when the pandemic arrived ... it just exploded. We started getting four to five orders at a time. I think a lot of people were home and looking for things to do around their neighborhoods. Things just basically went viral for us.”
The company’s scooters start at $495 for a portable model and climb to $8,750 for an HD Golf scooter designed by NBA player-turned-artist Desmond Mason.
The company projects to sell its 10,000th electric scooter later this year. At least 3,000 were built and sold over the past year.
It’s kept their growing, 40-employee company busier than ever at a time when a camera crew has followed their every move, he said.
‘Reality’ bikes
According to Mains, the reality show was pandemic-driven, too.
He was at a cocktail party in March 2020 with a guest list that included the Arizona Cardinals’ general manager and motorsports documentary producer Kelly Sallaway during the moment the NBA suspended the rest of its 2020 season.
The unprecedented decision jolted the room, he said, and soon, attendees were talking about the impact the virus would have on Hollywood.
“Kelly said to me, ‘If there’s ever a time to pitch a reality show, this is it,’ because once everything is canceled, there’s going to be a huge content gap for the season,” he said. “We knew the networks were going to be freaking out.”
The next morning, a full production crew set up outside Phat Scooters' facility to film a series pitch.
“Within two months, we had three offers, and with Crackle’s huge user base, we thought they were the best choice,” Mains said. “It’s ad-supported, so anyone can watch it.”
While things fell into place for the company during otherwise tumultuous times for much of the world, that didn’t mean the COVID-19 pandemic didn’t cause challenges for the company, he said. Many of them are captured in the six-episode series that launches Thursday, he said.
“We were scheduled to go to the Caddyshack tourney with Bill Murray and his brothers (who co-own golf apparel brand William Murray Golf apparel), an event we’ve been involved in for years, but just like everything else, it was canceled,” he said. “It was tough sometimes. You can’t shoot something that suddenly doesn’t exist anymore.”
‘Phat’ hopes
Mains and Mihalko, a Windber Area grad, are among three Johnstown-area natives with involvement in Phat Scooters. Mains’ longtime friend, John Drapchak, is a fellow Greater Johnstown grad who heads the company’s IT department.
Mains said the group is excited for the show’s debut, viewing it as a chance to introduce the rest of the nation – including their hometown – to their company.
“Right now, most of our business is in the southwest,” he said. “But we’re really stoked to see what happens.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.