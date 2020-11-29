An all-terrain vehicle rider was taken to Memorial Medical Center on Sunday following an accident in Conemaugh Township.
Somerset County 911 officials reported that the crash occurred near the 600 block of Country Club Road in the township at 10:40 a.m. The extent of the ATV operator’s injuries was not provided.
Conemaugh Township fire, Jerome fire, Scalp Level fire, Upper Yoder fire, Riverside fire, Conemaugh Township EMS and Conemaugh Hospital Dart Unit all were sent to the scene.
