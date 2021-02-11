Within days after being charged with illegally prescribing painkillers to his drug-addicted son, Dr. Peter James Ridella surrendered his medical license and pleaded guilty to his crimes in 2018.
But the “sleepless nights and tormented days” Ridella spent wrestling with his actions didn’t end until he surrendered to a higher power during a 12-step program and decided to start leading one to help others, he told a federal judge Thursday.
U.S. District Court Senior Judge Kim Gibson directed the former orthopedic surgeon to continue those steps, sentencing him to complete 300 hours of community service during the three years of probation he was given Thursday.
Citing Ridella’s “clear remorse,” the veteran judge said he recognized “the actions you took to make up for this crime,” acknowledging Ridella’s completion of addiction training and rehab education courses over the past 18 months.
Ridella, 71, was charged in June 2018 with illegally prescribing painkillers, including Percocet, to his adult son over a period of seven years in an attempt to manage the now-34-year-old’s addiction.
During that span, the fraudulent claims that were covered by the medical insurer Highmark.
Defense Attorney Art McQuillan noted that Ridella turned to prescribing the drugs after his son’s own efforts failed and the young man spiraled into a shattered life of street drug dependency.
At the time, Ridella justified the move – dispensing medication to someone who was not his patient – because he worried he might otherwise bury his son as another victim to the heroin epidemic, McQuillan said.
“I never knew how bad I was until I hit rock bottom,” Ridella told Gibson, crediting a “spiritual awakening” for showing him a way out. “Now, I can share my story with people and tell them there is hope.”
The Johnstown attorney asked the judge to grant a rare legal “departure,” citing Ridella’s belief that there was a “perceived greater harm” of losing his son if he didn’t commit the act.
But Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert Cessar argued against it, and Gibson concurred, denying the request.
But Cessar didn’t question Ridella’s efforts to redeem himself.
Over the past year, federal prosecutors in Western Pennsylvania have prosecuted 24 health-care professionals for opioid crimes. Just two of them “really owned what they did,” Cessar said.
Ridella was one of those two people, he added.
“Unlike others, (Ridella) volunteered and took steps to help other people,” Cessar said.
“That’s not to minimize what he did (between 2011 and 2018). But I think he can help by going out in the community and counseling parents and addicts ... and carry out the work he’s already doing.”
Ridella will also have to comply with additional conditions of his probation, pay $2,090 restitution for fraudulent claims to Highmark and pay a $25,000 fine, Gibson said.
