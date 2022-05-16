JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A zoning exception that would allow the construction of an asphalt plant opposed by many Richland Township residents could soon be decided on by the Richland Township Zoning Hearing Board.
The board is set to meet 6:45 p.m. Tuesday at the township municipal building, 322 Schoolhouse Road.
Quaker Sales Corp. is slated to address concerns that residents have aired about its plans to develop an asphalt plant along Mine 37 Road. Residents have said air pollution and noise pollution would result if the board approves of the plant’s construction.
For Quaker Sales’ plans to move forward, the board must grant a variance to allow the heavy industrial plant to be developed in an area that is currently zoned only for light industrial use.
“By the end of the meeting on Tuesday, I’d foresee a vote,” Zoning Hearing Board member Mark Rychak said.
Quaker Sales wants to invest $10 million into developing the plant, he said, and the resultant property value of the plant would generate substantial property tax contributions for the township.
“The pros – development in the township and additional tax revenue. That’s good for any area,” Rychak said. “On the cons side are the concerns residents have raised.”
Rychak said he is not sure how the five-member board will vote.
He said there are no current plans to conduct an independent study beyond testimony given by Quaker Sales Corp. and residents.
“I understand both sides of the equation. We can only go by the testimony given,” he said.
Joseph Green said he is among residents who worry that their health and home values would be adversely affected by the presence of an asphalt plant in the area.
A Facebook group called “No Asphalt Plant in Richland Township” has grown to more than 350 members.
Green said he anticipates the board to vote against Quaker Sales Corp.’s request for a variance or to continue the discussion at a later date. According to Green, there is an outstanding PennDOT traffic study that must be considered.
“My initial impression is that, because PennDOT is going to insist on a traffic study from Mine 37 Road to Scalp Avenue, the only vote they could make is a ‘no’ vote,” he said. “They don’t have information from the traffic study.”
Green, an attorney, said he is prepared to represent about 10 residents in a lawsuit if the zoning hearing board moves the project forward without “due diligence.”
“If they vote for the asphalt plant at the hearing, then they would not have practiced due diligence,” he said. “No one has done any environmental study. There’s been no traffic study, so I suppose any vote of approval on Tuesday lands us in the Courts of Common Pleas.”
