Richland and Windber Area high schools have once again received the area’s No. 1 rankings on U.S. News and World Report’s Best High Schools list.
According to this year’s standings, Richland took first in the Johnstown metro area with a graduation rate of 98% and college readiness score of 13.7. Forest Hills took second, and Conemaugh Valley landed third place.
In the Somerset metro area, Windber claimed the top spot with a graduation rate of 95% and college readiness rating of 21.5. Berlin Brothersvalley placed second and was followed by Somerset Area.
Across the state, Windber placed 177th with an overall score of 75.45 out of 100, and Richland took 245th with a score of 66.4.
The No. 1 high school in the commonwealth for 2021 was Julia R. Masterman Secondary School in Philadelphia, which logged a 100% graduation rate and 89.5 college readiness score.
U.S. News and World Report calculates the schools’ rankings by examining student performance on state assessments, earned qualifying scores on college-level exams and graduated in high proportions.
