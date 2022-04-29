JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Hearing his school’s name repeatedly called at the Pennsylvania Technology School Association Conference this month was a surreal but enjoyable experience for Richland High School senior Andrew Bauer.
He and the other 27 team members brought home 18 state championships – a school record.
“Honestly, it was such a great experience,” Bauer said. “This year we overwhelmed the conference.”
TSA is an extracurricular group that aims to enhance student development, leadership, STEM (science, technology, engineering and math), career opportunities through intra-curricular competitions, activities and related programs.
Bauer said that every category Richland ranked in the top 10 in every category in which it competed.
“It was definitely a very proud moment,” junior Michelle Zheng said.
She was primarily impressed by Richland’s success because the school was competing against larger schools that have more resources.
Zheng was also voted to be the Pennsylvania Technology Student Association president for the coming year, along with Richland junior Eryn McKendreee, who was chosen to be state secretary.
The pair were proud of this accomplishment because it’s the first time in more than four decades that students from the wastern side of the commonwealth will have a majority on the council – that’s in addition to those voted in from State College.
McKendree credited the advisers and school for providing the team with the support and resources to succeed.
She also praised the younger students for “doing exceptionally well.”
“I look forward to seeing what they do on the high school level,” McKendree said.
Richland students ranked in a variety of categories, from engineering design, safety illustration and photographic technology to extemporaneous speech and forensic technology.
First-place high school winners were Leah Chung, McKendree, Mackenzie Hawkins, Caitlin Mathis, Maggie Orr, Caden Milne, Bauer and Zheng.
Second-place finishers were Melanie Gerko, Hawkins, Mathis, Orr, Zheng, Brian Zheng, McKendree, Samantha Bunnell, Numir Dubas, Melanie Gerko, Munir Murad and Bauer.
Junior high school winners were Mia Cafeo, Kamryn Ribarich, Maisey Zvara, Meghan Steigert, Christopher Geiser, Jacob Hollan, Caleb Bunnell, Trevor Rzasa, Nilesh Singh, Nischal Khanal and Boyi Chen.
For that same age range, Chen took a second- and third-place trophy.
Rzasa, Hollan and Rasheed Murad also took a third in their categories.
The first-place winners will compete at the National TSA event in Dallas, Texas, between June 26-30.
