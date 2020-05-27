A catering company is a step closer to building a new banquet hall complete with kitchen and wedding planning offices on an undeveloped rolling field on Airport Road.
The Richland Township Zoning hearing board granted a variance Wednesday for Flair of Country Catering and Event Planning to build a catering service and event facility in an area zoned for light industrial use.
With the variance granted, the company can acquire the subject property, which is currently owned by Berwind Natural Resources Corp.
Flair of Country is owned by husband-and-wife team Corey and Mindi Crocco. The couple started their business in 2015 and have been leasing property from the Cambria County Airport. From there, they conduct their catering business, transporting food to events all over town.
The couple said they plan to keep their operation at the airport, and expand it with the construction of a new facility where they can offer to host events, including weddings.
“It’s a next step for us,” Corey Crocco said. “It’s how we grow. We wanted our own event facility. A lot of our current weddings are in the middle of nowhere
– barn weddings are popular.”
The property’s travel accessibility from the Route 219 corridor, added to its attractiveness to Crocco.
“It’s a beautiful rolling field – an ideal picture for a wedding event,” he said.
Berwind property manager Ray Haupt testified during the zoning hearing that the property has been up for sale since 2012.
Real estate appraiser and broker Ginger Jakubowski testified that the location’s proximity to an airport requires any other would-be developers to abide by building height regulations set by the federal government for structures around airports.
“With modern industrial building design there is a desire to go higher,” she said. “It definitely limits interested parties in buying that land. There have been no other offers.”
After the purchase is finalized with Berwind, Crocco plans is to begin building.
“We are hoping to be opening in late 2021,” Crocco said.
