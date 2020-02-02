Clea Patrick Hollis remembers walking home after school with some of her classmates when someone shouted at them.
“Someone said here comes a (racial slur) and we all started running with the pack,” she said. “And when I got to my driveway, I turned around to see who was behind us. The person I saw was my dad.
“It was later when I found out what that word meant, that they were talking about my dad.”
Hollis now uses her experience with inclusion and diversity issues to resolve conflicts and advance understanding. Working with the Bruce Haselrig Group – a Johnstown organization that specializes in workplace diversity training – she applies these skills and knowledge in the Cambria-Somerset region.
“She touches so many people,” Haselrig said.
“She’s one of those silent, behind-the-scenes people. It is not about publicity or adulation for her. It’s about getting things done. She advances students and helps them achieve higher education. She’s passionate about this.”
Hollis and other members of the group visit school districts and companies in Cambria and surrounding counties to teach “A Unique Look at Our Community,” a program to help people look at how they interact with one another. The program has been presented to students and staff at Bishop McCort Catholic High School and in Greater Johnstown and Richland school districts.
Hollis, wife of the late Levi Hollis, tries to gain the trust of those she counsels through sharing from experiences she had throughout her life. Her perspective can be a shock to those who have never been exposed to such stories.
For her, it is a chance for them to learn empathy.
“I was called on for a one-on-one counseling when a word that was not so nice was used and I had a flash back of when I first heard that word,” Hollis said. “I was in first grade and I had no idea what it had meant.”
Hollis said that in her counseling sessions – when she sits down and talks about the impact of derogatory language and word choices – she talks people through the history of racist dialogue and why the impact is so terrible and frightening.
“(The N-word) is one of the most devastating, belittling words that can be used,” she said. “I go back to my reflection of it in first grade and how I later felt.”
Alan Cashaw, president of the Johnstown Branch, National Association for the Advancement of Colored People and a member of the Haselrig group, said Hollis uses her stories to show cultural pluralism, when individuals or groups in society maintain their own cultural identities and are still accepted as part of the larger group.
“She talks to people about being comfortable around others, that you can be different people and still learn from others, embrace it and be around it,” Cashaw said.
“She analyzes people, and believes that we can find a way to live with each other. Clea does a good job teaching this. Instead of preaching separatism, she teaches multiculturalism.”
He added: “We all just live on this earth and share with one another. It is not threatening or harming our neighbor. To me, that is the goodness of experiencing other cultures.”
Time to get ‘organized’
Hollis grew up in Natrona Heights, a suburb of Pittsburgh, in the 1940s. She says she never thought of herself as an advocate for civil rights at that time, but looking back, she was on her way.
Her first real fight was when she was a high school student and out at a local roller rink. She and her friends were supposed to meet up with her brother, but he didn’t show up. Or so she thought. He was standing just outside the door. When she approached him, he told her he wasn’t allowed to go inside with his friends.
“So I rounded up the girls and went to the manager,” Hollis said. “He said that this was a private place and they would decide who to let in, and that colored boys were too rough.
“So we took off our skates, demanded our money back and went to our minister and organized.”
Later, Hollis was able to convince the manager to give all of her African American friends Wednesdays to skate – a small victory, but she was unsatisfied.
“Why was that day any different from another,” she said.
She organized with her church, Bethel AME, and the local NAACP to push for more changes. However, the skating rink chose to close rather than to integrate. It was the early years of pushing for civil rights, and it stung her to know how far the business was willing to go rather than share the space with the African American community.
‘Didn’t serve coloreds’
Hollis graduated from Har-Brack High School (now Highlands Middle School) in 1954, with an eye toward fashion design. She took her art portfolio and went to the local department store that was hiring for a display manager. She was hired on the spot, becoming the first black employee at Hart’s Department Store, in New Kensington.
But that didn’t come without some difficulty. Hollis recalls joining a group of women from the store for lunch.
“I was saving for fashion design school,” Hollis said. “I normally packed, so every penny counted. We sat there and talked and laughed and shared girlish stuff.
“About an hour after I got back, my manager came to my office and said she wanted to talk to me, that the restaurant had asked me not to come back, that they didn’t serve coloreds. So every time the girls asked me to go, I had to make an excuse.”
It wouldn’t be the last time Hollis would feel the sting of racism at the department store. Every year, it would shut down for a storewide picnic. One year, they held it at a nearby pool. Excited, Hollis drove her friends there, but was later asked by her manager to step away from the pool.
The manager’s words were clear.
“People might think you are going into the pool,” Hollis recalled him saying.
The owners of the pool didn’t want even the slight appearance of her going into the water.
“So I quietly left and stayed on the picnic grounds and sat at one of the tables,” she said. “The next week, I gathered some of my friends of color and we got three cars and we went back, but they said it was a private resort and they could do what they want.”
‘You belong there’
Her daughter, Leah P. Hollis, said that her mother quietly railed against being underestimated. That’s what continued to give her the courage to fight.
“She had a small frame, was a petite woman of color who wouldn’t be seen as someone who was running things,” said Leah P. Hollis, who is an educator and owns her own diversity consultant company.
“She is easy to be seen as ‘it is nice to have her here,’ but once she starts talking, you can see she is running things. She is amazingly smart, but women aren’t supposed to be smart, right?”
Leah P. Hollis said her mother wasn’t just a cheerleader, but also was a motivator for her and her brother, Robert. She would tell them that they were able to do whatever they set out to do.
“We were able to talk to adults,” Leah P. Hollis said. “We did well regardless of age and background. It wasn’t until I was an adult did I realize it was my mother who gave us this confidence.
“I guess I took that for granted. I have been in higher education now for 28 years, and when you are one of two African Americans in the class, you have to know you belong there.”
‘A reawakening’
Clea Hollis’ experiences helped her with sharing stories.
The Richland Township resident is part of a collaboration with the African American Heritage Society, which she co-founded; Johnstown Area Heritage Association; and the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown to document local history during African American history days.
Hollis, past president of the Johnstown Branch of the NAACP, said these events will energize people – and the project has even opened her up to tell her story and do genealogy on her family tree.
“People who thought one thing about themselves, and were told all of their lives this thing, can come away learning something new,” Hollis said.
“It’s like a reawakening of who we really are and how many parts we all really have.”
She encourages the Greater Johnstown black community to come out and share stories so that part of the region’s history can be preserved.
Dates are scheduled for Feb. 15 and 29 and March 29. JAHA’s website has additional information.
