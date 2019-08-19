It’s not so much the number of speeders on Leventry Road that has Larry Coco worried someone’s going to get killed on the residential roadway.
It’s the fact that it’s almost impossible to spot them until they’re passing by his driveway – and many others on their way through his neighborhood, he said.
Coco and fellow neighbor Brian Johns were able to convince Richland Township’s supervisors to take a look at the issue, authorizing their police department to conduct a speed study in the corridor after the pair brought a petition and a drawing outlining changes they’d like to see on Leventry Drive to Monday’s meeting.
Coco, who spent much of his career working as a transportation and traffic safety engineer, proposed changing a stretch of the roadway from 35 mph down to 25 mph, and adding stop signs at the road’s Curtis Drive intersection – a potential “killer,” he said.
“I’ve seen cars going 60 mph through there – and because of the hump in the road from the hill in that area, you can’t see the oncoming traffic,” Coco said.
He said he’s seen cars totaled in accidents, and doesn’t want to see lives lost there.
Supervisors Gary Paul and Robert Heffelfinger said they travel the road regularly and recognize the problem.
“We know what’s going on there,” said Heffelfinger, the township’s chairman.
But these days, township officials cannot just send road crew workers down to trouble areas to install stop signs and other speed deterrents anywhere they wish, he added.
The study approved Monday is a necessary first step.
Police Chief Michael Burgan said department officers will electronically monitor traffic over several different days – and different times of the day – to record vehicle speeds through the neighborhood.
If the results the department records show there’s a significant problem on Leventry Road, a professional traffic study would have to be conducted by an engineering firm to see if speed or signage changes are warranted, he added.
“Without that,” Burgan said, “anything you add to a road is unenforceable.”
Supervisors said they will await the police department’s initial report before making any decisions on how to proceed.
Primanti progress
Richland Township supervisors gave their approval Monday for the transfer of a liquor license to 510 Galleria Drive, the future home of Primanti Bros.
It was one of two liquor license approvals granted during PLCB-required hearings conducted by the township Monday.
For the Primanti site, it clears one of a few remaining hurdles separating the restaurant from opening its doors.
Work has been underway for the past two weeks to renovate the former Lone Star site interior and exterior into the “Almost Famous” iconic Pittsburgh bar and restaurant, known for its slaw- and fries-topped sandwiches.
Flaherty & O’Hara attorney Mark Flaherty said the 5,000-square-foot eatery will have room for 230 people and employ 80 full- and part-time workers.
The restaurant will be open seven days a week – until up to 2 a.m. on weekends, he said.
Plans for the restaurant were first announced in May.
Sheetz suds
The Sheetz store at 1455 Scalp Ave. also received the township’s approval to add a liquor license Monday.
The convenience store is already undergoing renovations near its front door. And Flaherty said dining space for 30 people is being added, while beer will be sold inside the store’s already-added walk-in cooler area.
It will be the latest of a handful of Sheetz stores in Greater Johnstown to add beer sales and one of 170 statewide, Flaherty said.
