The Richland Township supervisors approved Straw Construction's bid of $312,185 for a stormwater project on Parker Road.
The township is conducting the project in conjunction with PennDOT to eliminate stormwater problems on Parker Road, Arbutus Avenue and Hostetler Road, township public works director Rian Barker said.
The project includes installation of new 36-inch pipe. In tandem with excavation for that project, Highland Sewer and Water Authority plans to install a new waterline in that area, Barker said.
The supervisors awarded Straw during a meeting Monday night. However, the award is contingent upon review for compliance by the township's project engineer.
Straw, the lowest of five bidders received by the township, is based in Boswell.
Other bids the township received Monday were Guyer brothers, New Enterprise, $399,795; HRI, State College, $428,600; Kukirin Contracting, Export, $347,743; and Ligonier Construction, Laughlintown, $355,400.
