Richland Township Board of Supervisors Chairman Melvin D. Wingard is retiring April 1, with 53 years served on the board.
“It has been a privilege to serve these many years with all the dedicated people of this township,” Wingard wrote in his retirement letter, which was read by Board Vice Chairman Robert Heffelfinger Jr.
Heffelfinger delayed for a moment, having some emotional difficulty before he read Wingard’s retirement letter during the board’s meeting Monday at the Richland Township Municipal Building.
“It has been a privilege to serve these many years with all the dedicated people of this township. It is with some hesitation that I write this letter,” Wingard’s letter read. “Because of my many years of affiliation with Richland Township, it is difficult for me to write an appropriate retirement letter. However, I will be retiring as Richland Township Supervisor effective April 1, 2020.
“I have greatly appreciated working with our board members, police department road department and our office staff. I value those working relationships as well as the many friendships I established throughout the years.”
The letter ended with a “thank you” to the supervisors “for your service and commitment to our community.”
At his 50-year mark in May 2017, Wingard was honored by the board as well as former supervisor and current state Sen. Wayne Langerholc Jr., who surprised him with a citation honoring him for his 50 years on the township’s supervisors board.
During that celebration, Langerholc and Supervisor Gary Paul said Wingard brings a “wealth of knowledge” to the supervisors’ table and is always quick to recall steps previous boards have taken when new issues arise.
The board also pointed out that under Wingard’s watch, Richland has grown into Johnstown’s largest suburb and a commercial hub.
Langerholc was reached Friday to offer comment about Wingard’s retirement.
“Mel is Richland Township,” he said. “It was an honor and privilege to serve with him for 14 years.”
The township was still a nearly decade away from its first shopping mall when Wingard was first sworn into office in 1967.
The board still has a few more meetings with Wingard before he retires, Heffelfinger said.
“We still have a number of meetings to attend. I want to be certain that you understand you must be here,” Heffelfinger said playfully. “I love you, Mel.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.