Richland Township is nearly doubling the amount it sets aside to address stormwater issues in 2020 – a response to years of outcries by a wave of frustrated township residents.
But the additional $150,000 township officials may spend on the issue is both a “drop in the bucket” toward addressing what may be millions of dollars in storm water issues – and a first step that Township Chairman Robert Heffelfinger Jr. said will hopefully involve support from the state.
“This isn’t going to solve everything. It’s just the beginning,” he said Tuesday, estimating it could cost more than $15 million to solve neighborhood stormwater issues township-wide.
Through a budget that increases taxes by 2 mills, the township will set aside up to $330,000 toward such projects in 2020.
It’s the most the township has spent since conducting a lengthy study five years ago to identify and prioritize stormwater trouble areas and begin to determine estimates to fix those issues.
Citing yard, roadway and basement flooding issues during hard rains, township property owners have pressed the board to take action for years. But supervisors have often been at a standstill on how to address it, weighing the possibility of creating a storm water authority or levying a dedicated fee to begin addressing concerns.
Heffelfinger said efforts this year – with an increased stormwater fund – will determine future steps in 2021 and beyond.
“We’re going to pursue some projects this year and see if we can make a measurable impact,” he said. “Otherwise, we’re back to square one – with a fee or an authority (which could levy its own rates).”
Public Works Director Rian Barker said the township is looking to make every dollar count.
The township paves deteriorating roads each summer on a rolling schedule.
Over the past few years, when portions of streets in flood-prone areas, such as Seminole Street and Nadona Avenue, saw work they received curbing and additional storm drains, too, he said.
As planned, that trend will repeat itself in the coming years on roads already in need of other rehabilitation.
“When we come to a road that is in line for surfacing, we’ll look to see if it has stormwater problems and work to address them,” he said. “To rip up a good road ... just doesn’t make sense, because paving isn’t cheap.”
There are other flooding problems the township won’t be able to address – issues between neighbors and cases where stormwater from township roads isn’t to blame, Barker said.
He said the township will likely meet with state officials, including PennDOT representatives, to settle on roads that would see work this summer, whether that would involve storm drains, ditches, pipes or other additions.
Requests are also being made to the state to find funding matches that could stretch money further, Barker added.
Township resident Pat Hillegas attended Monday’s meeting, and said it was positive that the township plans to dedicate more money toward the stormwater issue. But said she’s taking a wait and see approach before she gets too excited.
‘It’s one step ... and I hope they go for it,” she said.
A regular meeting attendee, Hillegas said she’s had stormwater problems in her yard for decades on Bertmin Road, and to this point, it’s been a “losing battle” trying to get her neighborhood’s issues resolved.
“I guess we’ll see what happens,” she said.
