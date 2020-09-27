Richland Township has not had a township manager since Don Pepe left 21 years ago.
The municipality’s board of supervisors is expected to abolish the long-vacant job Monday night by voting to repeal a 1981 ordinance that created the position.
After Pepe left in 1999, Public Works Director Rian Barker started filling in until the board decided what to do about the open position, Richland Township Executive Secretary Kim Stayrook said.
“Rian started helping with grants, bid specifications and legal things, and he got a promotion and new title, executive director,” Stayrook said.
However, Barker is retiring in 2021.
The supervisors intend to search for another executive director as opposed to a township manager.
A key difference between the executive director and township manager positions is the level of oversight a manager has over specific departments.
A township manager would oversee the police department, which the supervisors feel is unnecessary, supervisors Chairman Robert Heffelfinger Jr. said.
Heffelfinger said that the township has been running smoothly with Barker in the position of executive director and Stayrook in the position of executive secretary.
“Rian, coupled with Kim’s knowledge, handles all day-to-day business of the township,” he said. “The vote to abolish the township manager position is to filter out unnecessary positions.”
A decision to repeal the ordinance that created the township manager position is scheduled for a special meeting of the Richland Township Board of Supervisors at 6 p.m. Monday at the township municipal building.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.