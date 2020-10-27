Faced with a single bid from a recycling hauler that’s four times the previous contractor’s rate, the Richland Township Supervisors are scrambling to find ways to reduce the cost before a new contract must be finalized for January.
The $615,600 three-year contract bid from Burgmeier’s Hauling Inc. received Monday by the supervisors would be equal to about 10% of the township’s revenue generated from property taxes each year, according to Supervisor Keith Saylor.
Saylor was surprised when he opened the envelope containing the bid for the supervisors on Monday.
“I thought the decimal was in the wrong place,” he said.
The supervisors unanimously tabled a decision on accepting the bid. It was the only bid received by the township.
The township’s current service provider, Pro Disposal garbage collection service, did not submit a bid for a contract renewal.
Other companies solicited for service did not respond, the supervisors said.
With Burgmeier’s bid tabled, the supervisors began investigating whether the township must provide curbside service at all.
But on Tuesday, the supervisors’ chairman Robert Heffelfinger Jr. said he learned curbside pick-up is, in fact, mandated for municipalities of Richland’s population size.
“What we might be able to do is reconsider the specs of the contract, which may mean reducing the materials included in the pickup and/or a reduction of the number of pickups per month, purely as an attempt to see whether that would equate to a cost reduction,” Heffelfinger said.
Burgmeier’s sales representative Dalton Wood said the company bids on the set of specifications that it receives.
“What we believe to be a fair price is based upon the requirements laid out in those specs. We have to take into consideration various factors such as equipment, hours of labor, wages, benefits, insurance costs, transportation costs, material handling (sorting in this case), packaging, marketing, shipping and disposal,” he wrote in an email. “While it is more expensive than the township’s previous rate, we don’t believe it to be out of line.”
The way the contract is set up in Richland currently is that 4,500 homes receive biweekly recycling services.
After collection, Burgmeier’s would transport the material to Blair County Resource Recovery Facility in Altoona, where the material must be sorted by hand to separate the various streams of material, Wood wrote.
There are six streams of material to separate – glass products, plastics, metals, paper, cardboard and unrecyclable or contaminated recycling that gets mixed in.
“While I understand that the township was shocked by the cost of the recycling services, compared to the current rate they pay, if you look at the cost per house we gave them it doesn’t have as much of a shock value,” Wood wrote.
“The cost per house of our bid is $3.80 per month per house. When you compare that to a similar service, say garbage collection, which also requires the collection/transport/disposal of material, the price doesn’t seem out of line when the average cost of curbside trash collection is around $20 per month.”
The current contract with Pro Disposal expires Dec. 31.
“We are under the gun to have discussions specific to this at our next meeting Nov. 9,” Heffelfinger said.
