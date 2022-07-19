Richland Township Police Detective Richard Pollino was promoted to captain at a salary of $74,000.
The township supervisors unanimously approved the promotion on Monday.
Pollino is an 18-year veteran of department who has served in accident reconstruction and as member of the Cambria County attorney general's task force.
"Rick will make an excellent captain," Supervisors Chairman Robert Heffelfinger Jr. said.
"It's always been a pleasure working with Detective Pollino," he said. "I think the rank of captain is very fitting. He's a sharp guy, dedicated and even-keeled."
The supervisors awarded another promotion on Monday, moving W. Ray McCombie to road foreman, effective July 30.
The Supervisors on Monday also resumed their tradition of authorizing a Richland Community Days donation of $10,000.
"For a few years, we haven't had it, obviously (because of COVID-19)," Heffelfinger said. "But here we find ourselves in 2022, returning to the customary $10,000 to Richland Community Days event on Aug. 19 and 20."
The supervisors also approved bills for July in the amount of $307,882. Supervisor Keith Saylor said the monthly expenses were higher than usual in July because of the cost of the township's spring cleanup.
Additionally, among the highest bills was $16,000 for rock salt.
"We are building our inventory, so we start out the year with adequate volumes of salt," he said.
