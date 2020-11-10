A Johnstown man was shot in Richland Township on Saturday, and police are asking the public’s help in finding the gunman.
The shooting happened in the Theatre Drive area, Richland police Detective Kevin Gaudlip said.
The 20-year-old man was shot one time in the abdomen and was taken to a hospital before being transferred to a trauma center where he is in intensive care, Gaudlip said.
His name is not being released.
A Cambria County 911 supervisor had no information on the incident, but said the shooting victim took himself to Windber Hospital.
Police gave no motive for the shooting, and are calling it an isolated incident.
“We feel very confident, based on our investigation, that this individual was specifically targeted,” Gaudlip said. “We believe there is no danger whatsoever to the community here in Richland Township.”
It is the first shooting in the township this year, he said.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Cambria County 911 at 814-472-2100.
