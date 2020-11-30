A Richland Township man was jailed Thursday after he headbutted a police officer who was investigating a domestic dispute, authorities allege.
Richland Township police charged Brian Keith Duncan, 54, of the 400 block of Neese Avenue, with aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment.
According to a criminal complaint, police were called to Neese Avenue, where Duncan allegedly assaulted a man with a bar stool after a night of drinking.
Police said they found broken dishes and other items on the kitchen floor. Duncan refused to cooperate with police, and at one point, headbutted an officer in the forehead and told police to just shoot him, the complaint said.
Duncan was arraigned by District Judge Rick Varner, of Salix, and sent to Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10% of $80,000 bond.
