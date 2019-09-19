Plans have been approved in Richland Township to allow an Eisenhower Boulevard pediatrics center to expand its parking lot.
Richland Township’s planning commission has approved a site plan to approve a 10,850-square-foot parking lot expansion to the rear of Pediatric Care Specialists.
For it to happen, the office property’s owner, Kidco, purchased an adjacent site from Berwind Corp. and received approval from Richland Township on Monday to merge it into a multi-acre tract of existing land, township officials said Thursday.
A retaining wall will also be built at one side of the new parking lot, while a 2-foot-deep retaining pond must also be added that would be built to handle 2,430 cubic feet of stormwater, plans indicate.
