Law enforcement agents have raided a Richland Township pain management clinic.
Agents from the state Attorney General's Office were spotted entering the All Better Wellness Center, which is inside a 136 Jaycee Drive suite near Scalp Avenue.
An employee at the site indicated "the feds are here," to a Tribune-Democrat reporter Wednesday. But as of 11 a.m., it was not clear how many agencies were involved in the investigation – or what they were looking for.
Richland Township police Chief Michael Burgan said his department was contacted by the state office early Wednesday and sent officers in marked patrol cars to the scene to assist outside the office.
Check back for additional information on this developing story.
