Richland Township officials voted Monday to bring its per capita tax provisions in line with Richland School District and Geistown Borough.
And for township residents ages 65 and older, it means they’ll no longer be exempt from paying the annual head tax.
As amended Monday, every male or female of the township ages 21 and older must pay the per capita tax, unless they qualify for a military exemption, supervisors said. The amendment goes into effect in 2020.
Until now, Geistown, Richland Township and Richland School District all had slightly different per capita tax regulations, which created issues for district tax collectors, Township Solicitor Gary Costlow said.
