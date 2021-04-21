Two Richland Township men are accused of vandalizing an automated teller machine in Geistown Borough after their bank card got suck in the machine, authorities said.
Geistown police charged Nicholas M. Ponchione, 73, and his son Nicholas Ray Ponchione, 42, both of the 1200 block of Erickson Drive, with criminal mischief.
According to a criminal complaint, a 1st Summit Bank representative reported on March 20 that someone had vandalized an ATM located at 2449 Bedford St., causing more than $5,200 in damage.
The bank identified the Ponchiones through surveillance video, which reportedly shows the two men damaging the machine with hand tools, the complaint said.
Nicholas Ponchione admitted that they damaged the machine because his bank card was stuck and he needed it for emergencies.
Charges were filed on April 15 before District Judge Susan Gindlesperger, of Stonycreek Township.
