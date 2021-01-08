A Richland Township man pleaded guilty in federal court this week to a charge of violating federal narcotics laws, United States Attorney Scott W. Brady announced Friday.
Curel Dante Livingston, 34, whose address was listed as Gap Avenue, entered the plea before U.S. District Judge Stephanie L. Haines at the federal courthouse in Johnstown.
As part of the plea, according to Brady’s office, Livingston admitted that he possessed with intent to distribute 179.65 grams of crack cocaine, 3.46 grams of a heroin-fentanyl mixture, 1.495 grams of heroin, 21.81 grams of cocaine and 239.41 grams of marijuana on Nov. 14, 2019. He also agreed to forfeit $3,570 in cash and two firearms seized from his home.
Haines scheduled Livingston’s sentencing for May 6.
The law provides for a minimum sentence of five years in prison and a maximum sentence of up to 40 years in prison, a $5 million fine or both, according to Brady’s office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.