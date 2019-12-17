EBENSBURG – A Richland Township man who was convicted of corruption of minors earlier this year was sentenced in Cambria County court on Tuesday to spend 18 to 60 months in state prison.
Scott A. Gray, 53, was led from the courtroom in handcuffs after Judge Patrick T. Kiniry handed down the sentence.
Richland Township police accused him in April of 2018 of inappropriately touching an 11-year-old girl during a sleepover at his Brumbaugh Street home on March 17, 2018. A jury convicted him on Aug. 27 of two counts of corruption of minors, as well as one count each of endangering the welfare of children and indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age, court records indicate.
During his sentencing hearing on Tuesday, Gray maintained his innocence. He characterized the act of which he was convicted as “horseplay” that was “jovial in nature,” described himself as “a person who makes great decisions and saves lives” and repeatedly cited his 26 years of service in the U.S. Navy.
“I can’t apologize for something I didn’t do,” he told Kiniry.
“You’re about to impose a sentence on an innocent man.”
Several relatives of the victim in the case also testified during Gray’s hearing. They described the negative impact his actions had on the girl and other children involved in the case – and variously described Gray as “pathetic,” a “sicko” and “a closet pedophile,” among other descriptors.
Kiniry sentenced Gray to 18 to 60 months on one of the corruption of minors counts. The judge said he imposed a sentence in the aggravated sentencing range, which includes more severe penalties than the standard sentencing range, for four reasons – because the victim’s young age made her particularly vulnerable, because she was in Gray’s care at the time of the offense, because the offense was committed “for pleasure or excitement” and because Gray displayed “absolutely no remorse.”
“I think justice was served when the judge sentenced him in the aggravated range,” Assistant District Attorney Joseph R. Green said as he left the courtroom after Gray’s sentencing hearing. “He took something from this little girl that she will never get back. His absolute lack of remorse sickens me.”
Kiniry sentenced Gray on the indecent assault charge to a shorter state prison sentence of six to 36 months, to be served concurrently with the longer sentence. In addition, the judge sentenced him on the endangering the welfare of children charge to spend 24 months on state probation after his release from prison. (The second corruption of minors charge was merged with the first for sentencing purposes.)
Gray was informed that he will be required to register as a sex offender for 15 years following his release from prison. The Sexual Offenders Assessment Board has determined that he does not meet the criteria for classification as a sexually violent predator.
As he left the courtroom on Tuesday, Gray’s defense attorney, Russell Heiple, of Johnstown, said that he plans to file an appeal in the case.
“I think the judge did a good job,” Heiple said, “but I think there were several trial errors that we’re going to raise on appeal to the Superior Court.”
