EBENSBURG, Pa. – A Richland Township man entered a guilty plea in Cambria County court on Wednesday in connection with the alleged rape of a juvenile female family member.
Michael Thomas Shaulis, 32, entered a guilty plea to five counts of rape of a child and five counts of incest of a minor before President Judge Norman A. Krumenacker III.
Shaulis will be subject to Megan’s Law registration and will be evaluated to determine if he is a sexually violent predator. Shaulis’ attorney, Art McQuillan, said his research indicates that Shaulis will be required to register for life.
He will be sentenced at 9 a.m. June 6.
In November, Richland Township police charged Michael Shaulis, Daniel Natta Sr., 34, and their father, Daniel Shaulis, 51, with multiple sex-related counts in connection with the assault of a juvenile family member.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, Richland Township police were dispatched on Oct. 16 in reference to the alleged assault. The mother of the 11-year-old child allegedly reported to police Detective Kevin Gaudlip that the child had been raped by Daniel Shaulis.
The mother allegedly provided the detective with a photograph of a handwritten note that explained that the author wanted the same favor from the juvenile that was seen in the video with Natta, or the video would be released, according to the affidavit.
The child allegedly disclosed in a forensic interview that Daniel Shaulis had videotaped him assaulting her and that Natta and Michael Shaulis were assaulting the child as well. A second forensic interview with the child disclosed that Michael Shaulis had written the note, officials said.
The child reported being assaulted from the time she was in first grade to August of 2021, according to the complaint.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.