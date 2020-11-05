Richland Township police and state police in Indiana are warning residents of telephone scams.
In some cases, the callers represent themselves as Apple Support or Amazon Support. Residents are urged to not give out personal information.
In other cases, someone posing as an agent for the U.S. Social Security Administration contacts residents, informing them that their social security number has been compromised. The scammers will recite the person’s name, age, address and the last four digits of their SSN and then ask the resident to confirm the information so that they can transfer the call to the U.S. Marshal’s Service.
The scammers also attempted to elicit information about the resident’s bank account and investment history.
Residents are advised to not give out personal information over the phone and when in doubt, hang up.
Tips for protecting yourself against scammers can be found at the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General website at www.attorneygeneral.gov.
