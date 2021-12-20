JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – No tax increase is included in Richland Township’s general fund budget for the new year.
The township’s revenues from local and state sources are set to cover all budgeted expenditures in 2022.
The $6.9 million spending plan goes into effect Jan. 1 and includes administrative costs, employee benefits, police services, public works, contributions to volunteer fire companies, waste disposal services and snow and ice removal.
Supervisors Brian Lehman, Keith Saylor, Robert Heffelfinger Jr., Gary Paul and Jeff Wingard unanimously approved the budget Monday.
The township’s revenues include more than $1 million in funds that will roll over from the 2021 budget, said the township’s executive director, Bryan Beppler.
“The money that carried over is from being conservative in spending,” he said. “The township tries to be fiscally responsible.”
Not included in the budget is $620,000 in federal American Rescue Plan funding received in the past year. The township aims to decide how to allocate that money in 2022. And with another installment of ARP money set to be received in the new year, the township’s ARP funding will add up to about $1.2 million in total.
“There’s no final ruling as far as how that can be allocated, so we are waiting for that before we earmark it for anything,” Beppler said.
