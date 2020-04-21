Richland Township crash

Speed is being blamed for a one-vehicle crash Tuesday, April 21, 2020. in Richland Township, authorities said. A 40-year-old male driver lost control of his Ford Ranger and struck the embankment on the on ramp of U.S. Route 219 and Scalp Avenue, Richland police said. The driver was not injured when the truck flipped onto its side. Richland police and firefighters responded to the 11:07 a.m. crash along with East Hills Ambulance.