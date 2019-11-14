A Richland Township couple was jailed on Thursday on a rash of drug-related charges following a police raid at a Gap Avenue home, authorities said.
Cambria County detectives charged Curel Dante Livingston, 33, and Marie Anne Engelbrecht, 26, as part of a two-month investigation of illegal drug sales at the residence.
According to a criminal complaint, detectives and the county Special Emergency Response Team (SERT) executed a search warrant at 102 Gap Ave. on Thursday. Authorities seized large quantities of “dangerous drugs,” including crack cocaine, powder cocaine, heroin, Xanax pills and marijuana.
Authorities also seized a money counter and a large amount of cash that was found inside two safes. Also found were cellphones, drug packaging material, a 12 gauge shotgun and a loaded hi point .45 caliber semi-automatic handgun.
The investigation began after the couple allegedly sold drugs to confidential informants.
Three criminal complaints were filed against Livingston and one complaint was filed against Engelbrecht.
They were arraigned Thursday before District Judge Susan Gindlesperger, of Stonycreek Township, and sent to Cambria County Prison.
Livingston has a $550,000 bond. Bond for Engelbrecht was set at $350,000.
